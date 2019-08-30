Republic Svcs (RSG) Shares Rose While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Increased Its Holding; V3 Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $958,500

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 290,085 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 25,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 215,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 190,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 820,917 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 27,696 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 112,174 shares or 0% of the stock. 16.19M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.04% or 38,285 shares in its portfolio. Amer holds 219,786 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 0% or 310 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 21 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 38,634 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.05% or 4.94 million shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 1.80 million shares. Maryland stated it has 36,497 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 7.07 million shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 39,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT to acquire part of Waterside, build data centers for Amazon Web Services – Washington Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018, Patch.com published: “DreamPort Doubles Space In Columbia Gateway – Patch.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Legal & General Public Limited Company owns 1.73M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 189 shares. Moreover, Grp Holding Ag has 5.33% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Amalgamated Bancorporation has 28,072 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0.01% stake. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 47,502 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 380,602 shares. Leuthold Group Lc has 1% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 5,467 shares. Cibc World holds 0.01% or 22,433 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wallace Mgmt holds 1.64% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 147,680 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc by 1.84 million shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $135.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,458 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.