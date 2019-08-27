Republic Svcs (RSG) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Cut Its Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Lincluden Management LTD Increased Holding

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 199,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 178,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 22.17M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 281,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, down from 289,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $88.73. About 142,822 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.50 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 151,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50,645 shares to 188,325 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc by 311,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).