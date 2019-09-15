Republic Svcs (RSG) Share Value Rose While Credit Agricole S A Has Increased by $1.48 Million Its Position; Randolph Co Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake as Valuation Rose

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05 million, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 17,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 294,899 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55M, up from 277,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14 million shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 36,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

