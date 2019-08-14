Republic Svcs (RSG) Position Maintained by Scopus Asset Management Lp; Goldentree Asset Management LP Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 08/05/2018 – India’s ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 bln; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dyal, Petershill team up to take stake in Clearlake – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video)

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 24,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 224,244 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated owns 155,864 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 100 shares. Cls Ltd Com stated it has 11,777 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pension has invested 0.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 91,699 are held by Amer Grp Inc Inc. 13,513 are held by Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pinnacle Assocs reported 5,467 shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.11% or 16,785 shares in its portfolio. 21,635 were reported by Old Retail Bank In. Ballentine Prns Ltd holds 3,822 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 1.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Conning Inc stated it has 5,702 shares. State Street invested in 10.65M shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt owns 21,088 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,170 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,489 shares. 10,443 are owned by Brinker Cap Incorporated. Argent Trust accumulated 13,739 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,341 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability owns 580 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. City Communications holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 677 shares. Permit Capital Ltd invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bancorp Of America Corporation De stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,416 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 189,269 shares.