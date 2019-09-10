Republic Svcs (RSG) Position Maintained by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) as Shares Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 25,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 215,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 190,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 625,517 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 11,138 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 94,476 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $544.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 468 shares. The New York-based General Amer has invested 4.77% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 185,408 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.1% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited has 22,847 shares. Financial Consulate holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,630 shares. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 4,035 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.15% or 1.73 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 73,797 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 2.02M shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17,500 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 15,818 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0% or 46,186 shares. Horizon Invs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 9,082 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr Limited has invested 0.75% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 3,263 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 44,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Walthausen Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,234 shares. Wms Prns Ltd holds 15,341 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Principal Group invested in 13,422 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.59 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

