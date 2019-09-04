Republic Svcs (RSG) Position Has Raised by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 859,180 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 144.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 13,471 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 82,763 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 19,964 shares to 6,608 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 17,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,493 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

