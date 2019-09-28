Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose While Rwwm Lowered Its Holding by $2.53 Million; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Hs Management Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $22.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 29,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 45,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 283,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 906,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.20 million, up from 622,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 397,187 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.58% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 642,825 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 1.16% or 81,992 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 25,398 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 4,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 6,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 4,500 shares. 32,492 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Lc. Whittier holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 7,942 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 29,003 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com (Wy) invested in 1,163 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 895,109 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company reported 40 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 10,034 shares. Motco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 7,115 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 157,475 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $146.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 370,277 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Llc holds 385,820 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Victory Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 630,657 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,200 shares. Brookstone accumulated 6,454 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 8,090 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0.31% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Architects Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 461 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 764,394 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma stated it has 815,958 shares. 30,851 were reported by Bokf Na. Shellback Cap LP holds 0.62% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 62,500 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 153,800 shares.