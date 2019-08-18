Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose While Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed by $856,080 Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 10,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 47,502 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 58,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.19M shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 15,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,780 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 74,039 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 812,481 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.12% or 185,877 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.03% or 129,259 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 45,429 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Atria Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 17,971 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 39,969 shares to 107,318 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 88,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.