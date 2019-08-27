Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding Has Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 206.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 6.84 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 144.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 13,471 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 303,739 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pecaut And accumulated 22,178 shares. 445,877 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc. Leavell Inv Management Inc accumulated 10,179 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 28,177 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 32,776 shares. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 1.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 102,963 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 43,002 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.06% stake. Motco has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cooke Bieler Lp has 1.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.91% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carroll Fin Associate Inc invested in 6,351 shares. Meyer Handelman Comm has 226,969 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Maple Mngmt Inc invested in 61,035 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 165,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 242,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,047 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Punch And Associates Invest Mgmt has 0.54% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 8,881 shares. Buckhead Capital Limited Com holds 13,513 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Mngmt invested in 12,521 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 6,543 shares. 11,333 are owned by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Montag A Inc holds 17,196 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 66,600 shares. Cleararc Incorporated reported 5,227 shares stake. Oxbow Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 502,043 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 4,809 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 436,626 shares.

