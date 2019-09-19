Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Holding by $932,326 as Shares Rose; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose While Synovus Financial Has Lowered Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 10,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 491,193 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, down from 502,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 39,331 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 6,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540,000, down from 11,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 115,345 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 23.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26,751 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $50.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 3,116 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt holds 287,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 14,206 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 419,211 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 50,893 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Prns Lc has invested 2.47% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 73,346 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 3,709 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 0.04% or 179,763 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 160,600 shares. Ifrah Financial Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,112 shares. Southport Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Raymond James Svcs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Agf stated it has 689,047 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fin holds 954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 79,684 were reported by Punch & Management. 72,533 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 3.48% or 294,509 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 993 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Linscomb & Williams owns 4,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 143,934 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 88,033 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3.43M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pnc Finance Services Gp invested in 0% or 30,399 shares. Johnson Financial Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 6,312 shares.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.