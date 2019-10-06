Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased by $603,592 Its Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 177,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 103,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95M, down from 281,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 768,123 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 7,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 450,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 458,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd holds 26,181 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Violich Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,615 shares. Ent Financial Service holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,047 shares. Smith Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3.60 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 682,484 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,029 shares. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Guardian owns 32,720 shares. Pure Finance Advisors Inc invested in 2,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 17,262 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors Ltd Com. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 2.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2,850 were reported by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 1.6% or 8.60 million shares. Quadrant Cap Management has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,446 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 54,650 shares to 682,225 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 118,226 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Limited Com invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,895 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.37% or 100,240 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% or 40,308 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 32,492 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Llc holds 0.21% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 20,638 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,477 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 868,773 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 252,076 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 932,774 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.15M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRU) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 70,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).