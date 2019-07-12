Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Rwwm Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Holder Cypress Funds Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $364.07. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 512,002 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,500 activity.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.54M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc invested in 185,445 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,430 shares. Proshare Advsr accumulated 60,593 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 53,918 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 46,620 shares. 22,513 are held by Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 35,393 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,177 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,118 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 2,810 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 301,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Liability accumulated 12,485 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aldebaran Incorporated holds 3,548 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 1,231 are held by Towercrest Management. Cibc World Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,367 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 65 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stillwater Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 2,108 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 486,556 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,146 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Company holds 0.22% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Fincl Incorporated holds 23,812 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.