Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Omers Administration Raised Holding; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Lifted by $716,276 Its Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43 million, up from 267,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $282.92. About 151,840 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 326.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 186,357 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson has 0.48% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Blackrock holds 6.51 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 174,547 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 4.47 million shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Clough Prns LP accumulated 0.5% or 25,520 shares. 6,200 are held by Numerixs Investment Incorporated. Smithfield Tru reported 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 245 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Personal Cap Advsr Corp reported 1,077 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 40,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 3,838 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company reported 1,408 shares stake. 167,515 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability invested in 105,613 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. AYERS JONATHAN W sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85M.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,151 shares to 349,114 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 28,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,947 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital reported 0.08% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 15,271 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 595,925 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 1.02M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 3,302 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs stated it has 31,827 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 33,136 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wms Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Channing Cap Management Ltd owns 12,609 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 142,509 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 33,931 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,500 activity.