Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Stock Price Rose While Churchill Management Trimmed Position by $1.71 Million; As Republic Services (RSG) Share Price Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted Holding by $3.14 Million

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp analyzed 21,395 shares as the company's stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 281,031 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, down from 302,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $28.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending.

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 101.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 39,233 shares as the company's stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 78,060 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 38,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Class A (NYSE:APH) by 79,936 shares to 33,547 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,523 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 387 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 2,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,719 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $290.11M for 24.42 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.