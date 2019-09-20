Republic Services (RSG) Valuation Rose While Highlander Capital Management Lowered Holding; Frigate Ventures LP Decreased Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Market Value Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 1.42 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 1.17M shares traded or 12.94% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea reported 0% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 4,233 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,375 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Comerica National Bank accumulated 185,754 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Llc holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Fincl In has 2,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 23,625 shares. Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.17M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,090 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 932,774 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 864,637 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners reported 0.1% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Van Eck Associate holds 0.02% or 40,925 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $278.73 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.