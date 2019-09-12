Republic Services (RSG) to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019; Noble PLC (NE) Sentiment Is 1.04

Noble Corp PLC (NE) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 80 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 77 sold and reduced stakes in Noble Corp PLC. The investment managers in our database reported: 186.99 million shares, down from 198.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Noble Corp PLC in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 43 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 6.47% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc for 4.00 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 20.14 million shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shah Capital Management has 2.72% invested in the company for 2.62 million shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.24% in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 214,430 shares.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $505.84 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams has 4,047 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 4,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.61% or 21,668 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 16,279 shares. 6.54M were reported by Invesco Limited. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 12,412 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 9,051 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.46% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Provise Management Group Limited Liability reported 6,743 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Westport Asset Mngmt holds 19,000 shares. Focused Wealth holds 2,250 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & holds 0.01% or 2,843 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 65,126 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 100,484 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 2.24% above currents $85.09 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $27.29 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.