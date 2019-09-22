Republic Services (RSG) to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019; Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Sentiment Is 1.23

Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RSG) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Republic Services Inc’s current price of $87.48 translates into 0.46% yield. Republic Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17 million shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 80 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 65 decreased and sold stakes in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The funds in our database reported: 20.57 million shares, up from 20.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Marcus & Millichap Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 44 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 368,795 shares traded or 79.03% up from the average. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) has declined 16.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for 666,416 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 397,483 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 162,988 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc. has invested 0.73% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 241,167 shares.

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. MMI’s profit will be $19.16M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 0.57% or 117,421 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 206,001 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.43M shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% or 372,179 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,051 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 143,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Northern holds 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 3.04 million shares. Conning stated it has 3,398 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.42M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 155,594 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 102,988 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.06 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -0.55% below currents $87.48 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.