Republic Services (RSG) to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019; Laffer Investments Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Laffer Investments increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 170 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Laffer Investments holds 13,050 shares with $714.23M value, up from 12,880 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RSG) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Republic Services Inc’s current price of $85.14 translates into 0.48% yield. Republic Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14M shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 31,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 573,717 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cap Limited Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 136 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 5,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 11,777 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 73,027 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 282,512 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 3.04M are held by Northern Trust.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 2.18% above currents $85.14 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $27.31 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 26.33 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 19,163 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 23.65 million shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt has invested 2.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital holds 98,644 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 195,547 were reported by Foster And Motley. Ckw Fincl Grp invested in 1,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 122,551 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,688 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plancorp Limited Liability Com invested in 17,331 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,484 shares. Markel reported 342,000 shares stake. Intrepid Capital Management holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64,914 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Laffer Investments decreased Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD) stake by 5 shares to 1,415 valued at $175.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crown Castle Int Corp stake by 3 shares and now owns 3,275 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.