Republic Services (RSG) to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019; Hahn Capital Management Cut Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.06 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -0.55% below currents $87.48 stock price. Republic Services had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.