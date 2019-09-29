Republic Services (RSG) to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019; Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shorts Decreased By 7.98%

Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RSG) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Republic Services Inc’s current price of $86.22 translates into 0.47% yield. Republic Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) had a decrease of 7.98% in short interest. AXU’s SI was 1.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.98% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 352,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)’s short sellers to cover AXU’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 2.32M shares traded or 47.87% up from the average. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) has risen 41.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). World Invsts invested in 0.03% or 1.50M shares. Commerce Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 31,404 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 3,630 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.84% or 73,223 shares. 24,349 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 83,672 shares. Johnson Finance Inc reported 2,822 shares stake. Jennison invested in 252,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 17,645 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.17% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Old Dominion Cap owns 10,700 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 4,823 shares. 22,818 are held by B Riley Wealth Incorporated.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $27.66 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Republic Services First US Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.90% above currents $86.22 stock price. Republic Services had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alexco Intersects 8.1 Meters (true width) at Composite Grade of 1414 Grams Per Tonne (45.5 oz/t) Silver at “Bermingham Deep” Target – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alexco Announces TSX Trading Symbol Change to AXU – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alexco Announces US$6.5 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco Announces Closing of US$6.5 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $220.75 million. The firm explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.