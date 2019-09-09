Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Holding; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Position by $1.86 Million; Valuation Declined

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 67,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 483,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.88M, down from 551,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 843,347 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 103,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 1.54M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 231,400 shares to 758,941 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,296 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 6,695 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Management owns 0.64% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,487 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 42,305 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 198,469 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 18.61M shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Patten Gru invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 11,333 shares. 4,024 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Company. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 1.02M shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Johnson Fin Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Synovus invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 93,879 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $280.44M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

