Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Position by $516,000 as Stock Price Rose; Bank Hapoalim Bm Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 373,463 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 12,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 79,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 66,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 12.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $278.71M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Group reported 0.03% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hm Payson has 2,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 8,217 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.45% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 5,723 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 102,988 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited has 3,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0.03% or 75,233 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Citigroup has 313,493 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 266,034 shares. Savant Cap Lc has 0.39% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 52,444 shares to 140,682 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,895 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 72,733 shares. Fosun Intll Limited invested in 22,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Neumann Cap Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,438 shares. Renaissance Inv invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,000 shares. 48,719 are owned by Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,659 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 807 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.85% or 23,941 shares. American Money Ltd holds 2.17% or 93,613 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management Inc has invested 1.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Confluence Wealth Lc holds 15,741 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 26,425 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 1.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,788 shares. Private Cap Advsr invested in 172,612 shares.

