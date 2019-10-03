Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Stake by $390,628

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 606,513 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 11,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $11.91 during the last trading session, reaching $194.88. About 4.05 million shares traded or 304.93% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 12,421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital Ltd has invested 0.88% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 2,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burney accumulated 43,370 shares. 1.82 million are held by Wellington Management Llp. Dean Cap Mgmt reported 8,229 shares stake. 24,602 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com. Bluestein R H And Company invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 28,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 123,477 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 1.74 million shares. Eaton Vance reported 58,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management invested in 2,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has 294,899 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.57% or 79,684 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2,592 shares to 10,702 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,272 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).