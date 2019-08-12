Republic Services (RSG) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Its Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Its Holding in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $3.94 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 27,664 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 32,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 770,696 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 50.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 57,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 56,022 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 113,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 539,685 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 30,885 shares to 246,250 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Holding Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 251,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.04 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 8,347 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Lc. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 190 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 219,369 shares. Northern holds 3.00M shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 10,122 shares. General Amer Investors holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 597,895 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 1,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust stated it has 31,563 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 5,467 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 129,259 shares. 66,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 41,921 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 43,785 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 17,800 shares. Grp One Trading Lp owns 314 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.01% stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 42,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest reported 32 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 3,560 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Lc has 3,620 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 5,832 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 3 shares. Arcadia Mi stated it has 14,583 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer reported 28,267 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 37,962 shares.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.18M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 74,482 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $122.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 105,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LULU).