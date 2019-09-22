Republic Services (RSG) Holder Dearborn Partners Raised Position; Public Storage (PSA) Share Price Rose While Barclays Plc Upped Its Holding

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 7031.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 548,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 556,227 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.48M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 14,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 420,609 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.44M, up from 406,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17M shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10,207 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (Call) (NYSE:GWW) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:PWR).

