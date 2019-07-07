Republic Services Inc. (RSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services Inc. 80 2.79 N/A 3.17 26.52 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 9 1.14 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Republic Services Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 4.8% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -0.9% -0.5%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Republic Services Inc. Its rival NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. NRC Group Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Republic Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Republic Services Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.23% for Republic Services Inc. with average target price of $84.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Republic Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Republic Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic Services Inc. 1.81% 6.26% 8.82% 12.43% 23.97% 16.56% NRC Group Holdings Corp. -1.12% 4.14% -5.78% 7.32% -11.74% 15.03%

For the past year Republic Services Inc. has stronger performance than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Republic Services Inc. beats NRC Group Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 333 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 192 active landfills, 64 recycling centers, and 10 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It also operates 71 landfill gas and renewable energy projects. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.