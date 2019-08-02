Republic Services Inc. (RSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Both Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services Inc. 82 2.79 N/A 3.17 27.97 Clean Harbors Inc. 67 1.27 N/A 1.40 55.54

Table 1 demonstrates Republic Services Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clean Harbors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Republic Services Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Republic Services Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 4.8% Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that Republic Services Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Clean Harbors Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Republic Services Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Clean Harbors Inc. has 1.9 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clean Harbors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Republic Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Republic Services Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Republic Services Inc. has an average target price of $84.67, and a -4.23% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Clean Harbors Inc. is $77.67, which is potential 2.16% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clean Harbors Inc. seems more appealing than Republic Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Republic Services Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 93.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Republic Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Clean Harbors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic Services Inc. 2.25% 2.34% 8.08% 15.79% 23.9% 22.97% Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67%

For the past year Republic Services Inc. has weaker performance than Clean Harbors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Republic Services Inc. beats Clean Harbors Inc.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 333 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 192 active landfills, 64 recycling centers, and 10 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It also operates 71 landfill gas and renewable energy projects. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.