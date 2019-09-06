Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) At $89.15 Forms Top; Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Position By $2.35 Million

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) formed multiple top with $97.17 target or 9.00% above today’s $89.15 share price. Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has $28.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 29,357 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 195,522 shares as Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP)’s stock declined 7.14%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 2.36 million shares with $30.42 million value, up from 2.16M last quarter. Golar Lng Partners Lp now has $665.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 36,707 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 60,900 shares to 273,300 valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 51,689 shares and now owns 62,415 shares. Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CEO, GMLP, DK, EGY – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners is Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap owns 5,509 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 110,434 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bessemer Gp owns 701,345 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). National Pension Serv has 282,234 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 62,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 285,250 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp accumulated 47,502 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 74 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 290,325 shares stake.