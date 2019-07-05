Republic Services (HRTG) Share Price Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Holding; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88 million, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (HRTG) by 73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 6,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 8,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 104,430 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 6.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

