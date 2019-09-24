Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Both Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.68 N/A 0.12 35.66 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 40 3.76 N/A 3.33 12.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 52.4% respectively. 2.9% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance while Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has 36.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.