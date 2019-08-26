Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.36 N/A 0.12 35.66 Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.45 N/A 1.03 15.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Republic First Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 16.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.9% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has 14.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has weaker performance than Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Elmira Savings Bank beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.