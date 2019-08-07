Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.41 N/A 0.12 35.66 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.07 N/A 2.21 12.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNB Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Republic First Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CNB Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Republic First Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CNB Financial Corporation is $31, which is potential 18.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares and 44.8% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance while CNB Financial Corporation has 22.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.