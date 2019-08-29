Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Both Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.42 N/A 0.12 35.66 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.42 N/A 1.97 14.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. Bridge Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares and 58.8% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares. 2.9% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Bridge Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.