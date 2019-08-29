Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Both Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.42 N/A 0.12 35.66 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.32 N/A 1.20 10.68

Table 1 highlights Republic First Bancorp Inc. and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Republic First Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta means Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, BCB Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Republic First Bancorp Inc. and BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 29.1% respectively. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 12% are BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance while BCB Bancorp Inc. has 22.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.