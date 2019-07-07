Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|6
|3.06
|N/A
|0.12
|40.49
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|33
|4.48
|N/A
|2.52
|13.28
Table 1 highlights Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Arrow Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|0.3%
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|13.6%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares and 41.6% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.1% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|2.7%
|-9.02%
|-24.46%
|-26.6%
|-45.11%
|-17.25%
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|-0.24%
|-1.53%
|-4.27%
|-4.24%
|-5.62%
|4.31%
For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while Arrow Financial Corporation has 4.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Arrow Financial Corporation beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
