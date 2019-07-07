Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 6 3.06 N/A 0.12 40.49 Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.48 N/A 2.52 13.28

Table 1 highlights Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Arrow Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares and 41.6% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.1% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. 2.7% -9.02% -24.46% -26.6% -45.11% -17.25% Arrow Financial Corporation -0.24% -1.53% -4.27% -4.24% -5.62% 4.31%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while Arrow Financial Corporation has 4.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.