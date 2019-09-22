Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Comparison side by side

Both Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|5
|2.72
|N/A
|0.12
|35.66
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|50
|4.40
|N/A
|3.98
|12.63
Table 1 demonstrates Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|0.3%
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|15.5%
|1.4%
Volatility & Risk
Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|-5.84%
|-12.3%
|-13.35%
|-26.52%
|-44.05%
|-27.14%
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|2.32%
|-4.38%
|-1.88%
|-2.86%
|-15.01%
|5.68%
For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance while Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 5.68% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.
