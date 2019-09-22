Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Comparison side by side

Both Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.72 N/A 0.12 35.66 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.40 N/A 3.98 12.63

Table 1 demonstrates Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance while Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 5.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.