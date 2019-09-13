Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Stake by $688,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Montag A & Associates Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 19,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 167,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 147,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 1.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 20,060 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. $24,342 worth of stock was bought by Flocco Theodore J JR on Wednesday, May 15. On Tuesday, May 14 Jacobs Lisa R. bought $14,026 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 2,900 shares. $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by MADONNA HARRY. TIERNEY BRIAN had bought 6,000 shares worth $29,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 41,455 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Barclays Public Llc accumulated 29,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 4,071 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 64,769 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Private Advisor Grp Limited stated it has 27,145 shares. Security Tru Company holds 1,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 210 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 230,829 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.98M shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Northern Corporation reported 573,446 shares.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “â€œThe Power of Redâ€ Returns to New York City – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Lumberton, NJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Republic Bank Hires Somers Point Store Manager – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fast-growing Philadelphia bank plans to double in size – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86M and $128.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). King Wealth stated it has 38,100 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 1.82% or 136,783 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 384 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornerstone, California-based fund reported 451,313 shares. Florida-based Goodhaven Cap Management Lc has invested 4.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 37,004 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 17,210 shares. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 290,506 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Commerce holds 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 18,775 shares. Charter Tru holds 95,926 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 357,699 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 4,289 shares to 35,520 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 42,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,620 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.