Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.31 Million as Share Value Declined; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake by $525,000

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 279,644 shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.76 million shares traded or 62.67% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 38,696 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 20,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 7,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 62,220 shares. Moreover, American Incorporated has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,930 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 149,394 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,046 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 246,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,700 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). State Street stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Llc has invested 0.01% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought $24,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR on Wednesday, May 15. Spevak Barry bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167. $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by MADONNA HARRY. 6,000 shares were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN, worth $29,520 on Wednesday, May 15.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Wins First Place in Overall Quality at New Jersey Banking Choice Awards – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “â€œThe Power of Redâ€ Returns to New York City – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Republic Bank Hires Fairless Hills Store Manager – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Hires Lumberton Store Manager Nasdaq:FRBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 410,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Davenport & Ltd Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 2.08 million shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership accumulated 112,747 shares. Shah Capital Management reported 12.76% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Axa holds 0% or 73,600 shares. Schroder Inv Gp holds 0.01% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Denali Advsr has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 144,348 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company reported 161,058 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 920,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 1.21M shares. 8.31 million are owned by National Bank Of Mellon.