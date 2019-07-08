Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million; Proshare Advisors Has Upped Its Aqua America (WTR) Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 27,384 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 63,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,203 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, up from 258,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 239,456 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Barclays Plc reported 13,767 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 11,299 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.12M shares stake. Fsi Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.46% or 434,515 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 4,046 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 4,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 9,167 shares. Finance Architects stated it has 4,000 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 102,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 460,937 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 88,690 shares. American Intl Incorporated owns 28,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 3,742 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Jacobs Lisa R. had bought 1,500 shares worth $7,500. Shares for $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR on Wednesday, May 15. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought 10,000 shares worth $51,017. 6,000 shares were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN, worth $29,520 on Wednesday, May 15. The insider WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc accumulated 70,126 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 12,951 shares. Fcg Llc owns 0.1% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 8,371 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp invested in 1,082 shares. At Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 6,313 shares. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Fmr Ltd reported 11,232 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania owns 8,222 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 49,300 shares. Kings Point Mgmt owns 3,586 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd accumulated 7,440 shares. 152,946 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7,509 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,156 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).