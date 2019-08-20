Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $379,095 as Stock Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 323,637 shares traded or 101.12% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Republic Bank Hires Joseph Tredinnick as Market President – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Republic Bank set to enter New York City this summer – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $7 Right Now: FIT, GRPN, LYG – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 898,618 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 93,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 122,666 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,300 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.12M shares. Bessemer owns 4,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Advisory Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 11,299 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Wealthtrust Axiom has 0.07% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 37,700 shares. Trexquant Inv LP invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 7,561 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Ltd Company. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 557,150 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Jacobs Lisa R. also bought $7,500 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares. MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $24,167 were bought by Spevak Barry. WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought $24,850 worth of stock. $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability stated it has 838 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,742 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 544 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,787 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,230 were accumulated by Trust Inv Advsr. 2,695 were accumulated by New England Rech & Management Inc. Mcf Limited Liability has 1,104 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parsec Financial Management Inc accumulated 2,832 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 73,595 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 32,070 are owned by Windward Capital Mngmt Ca. Goelzer Inv Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 9,940 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Boeing (BA) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares to 300,617 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.