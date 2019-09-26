Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Fsi Group Decreased Its Holding; Kopp Investment Advisors Position in Intersect Ent (XENT) Decreased by $620,048

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 405,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 29,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144,000, down from 434,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 61,113 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 28,184 shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 132,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 161,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $527.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 169,090 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Intersect ENT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% negative EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares to 205,607 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider Flocco Theodore J JR bought $24,342. $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by MADONNA HARRY. TIERNEY BRIAN also bought $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $7,500 were bought by Jacobs Lisa R.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,167 was made by Spevak Barry on Wednesday, May 15.