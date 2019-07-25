Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Share Value Declined While Schaller Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $1.31 Million; Coca (KO) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Decreased Stake by $860,844 as Share Price Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 82,620 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 18,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,329 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 174,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 10.83 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Sh by 4,084 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $396.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 79,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,100 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc invested in 91,193 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.57% or 30,763 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation accumulated 73,397 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,820 shares. First Amer Comml Bank owns 34,601 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Troy Asset Management reported 7.17 million shares or 16.45% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 700 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 16,629 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability owns 21,415 shares. Logan Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 314,861 shares. Strategy Asset Managers invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 28,700 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 605,672 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 37,836 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP stated it has 27,972 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 1,930 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 177,038 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 149,394 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Security National Com accumulated 0% or 1,490 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 6,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Schaller Group invested in 13.75% or 3.54 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 40,300 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 460,937 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.31 million shares.

