Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Share Price Declined While Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Position by $1.31 Million; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 178,099 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc analyzed 261,300 shares as the company's stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 102,850 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) completed acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey on January 31, 2019, and announced second quarter earnings and financial results on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 100,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 277,989 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 86,800 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 16,624 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 183,096 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,888 shares. First Ltd Partnership reported 60,687 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 213,017 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 20,067 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 33,292 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS. 5,000 shares valued at $24,167 were bought by Spevak Barry on Wednesday, May 15. $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN. Flocco Theodore J JR also bought $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 434,515 were reported by Fsi Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Fmr Limited Liability reported 1.66 million shares stake. Amer Group has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 28,053 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 93,500 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Incorporated has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 107,215 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. 4,046 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 37,390 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 41,455 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 580,877 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 2.32M shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).