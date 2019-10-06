Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holder Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Its Position by $688,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Position in Sap Se (SAP) Has Increased as Shares Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 278,651 shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 71,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.34M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 802,717 shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Cloud and Software Rev EUR20.85B to EUR21.25B; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 26/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Jacobs Lisa R. bought 2,900 shares worth $14,026. WILDSTEIN HARRIS also bought $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares. TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520 worth of stock. Flocco Theodore J JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342 on Wednesday, May 15. Spevak Barry bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prentiss Smith & Co has 17,000 shares. 2,808 are owned by Aperio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Retail Bank Of Mellon has 230,829 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.01% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). First Tru Lp holds 0% or 42,123 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Wasatch Advisors holds 3.10M shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 460,937 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 7,031 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 4,071 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 2.41M shares.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86 million and $128.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Feasterville, PA – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shareholders Are Down 40% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SAP Honors Tec De Monterrey With Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SAP misses mark in Q2, says it was hit by trade wars – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “SAP SE (SAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of SAP Jumped Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “SAP To Post Revenue Higher Than $34 Billion In 2020? – Forbes” with publication date: March 26, 2019.