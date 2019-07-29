Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holder Schaller Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.31 Million; Fred Alger Management Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Trimmed by $5.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 181,099 shares traded or 40.66% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 110,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,557 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, down from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 224,576 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. Jacobs Lisa R. also bought $14,026 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares. $24,167 worth of stock was bought by Spevak Barry on Wednesday, May 15. The insider Flocco Theodore J JR bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342. $51,017 worth of stock was bought by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21. WILDSTEIN HARRIS also bought $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% or 1.12M shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 460,937 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 93,500 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 107,215 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 129,314 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 68,903 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 246,609 shares. 4,046 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 2.78M are owned by Wasatch Advisors Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 4,800 shares. 102,064 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc. Jpmorgan Chase Comm accumulated 122,666 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 395,581 shares. 4,071 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.91 million for 28.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.