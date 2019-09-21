Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holder Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Stake; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose While Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased by $380,000 Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 291,661 shares traded or 50.68% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension Ser reported 1.22M shares stake. Old Natl Bank In invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aqr Management Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blume Cap Management owns 15 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 56,064 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru has 0.17% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 11,870 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Westpac holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 58,186 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Inc holds 12,500 shares. Moreover, Blackstone has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fruth Invest Management holds 0.47% or 30,718 shares in its portfolio. Bruce And Co owns 65,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,272 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fin Architects owns 100,946 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 25,599 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Limited has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 7,561 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Fsi Group Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 29,229 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 14,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 406,076 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 5,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 573,446 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,800 shares.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86 million and $128.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.