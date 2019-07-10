Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holder Schaller Investment Group Cut Position by $1.31 Million; Icon Advisers Maintains Position in Ebay (EBAY)

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 83,594 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 51,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 350,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 5.35 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fsi Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 434,515 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 395,581 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 37,836 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability reported 13,336 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc holds 5,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability holds 21,942 shares. 195 are held by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 4,800 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 246,609 shares. Schaller Inv Gp invested in 13.75% or 3.54 million shares. 68,903 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Legal & General Public Limited Company has 7,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability reported 129,314 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS. $51,017 worth of stock was bought by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520 worth of stock. Jacobs Lisa R. bought $7,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cwm Lc invested in 0.19% or 250,431 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 37,599 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 996 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gam Ag has 64,100 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 12,598 shares. 20,235 are owned by Tower Ltd (Trc). 11,678 are held by Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Co. Hartford Mgmt owns 470 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Group LP has 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 604,508 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 249,000 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt. Mufg Americas reported 16,618 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

