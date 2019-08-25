Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to pay $0.26 on Oct 18, 2019; Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Slm (SLM) Stake

Republic Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBCAA) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Republic Bancorp Inc’s current price of $42.21 translates into 0.63% yield. Republic Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 34,557 shares traded or 52.52% up from the average. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has declined 2.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Republic Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBCAA); 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $67.7 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Net Income; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Slm Corp (SLM) stake by 16.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 4.88M shares as Slm Corp (SLM)’s stock declined 9.71%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 25.27 million shares with $250.38M value, down from 30.15M last quarter. Slm Corp now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.54 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Holdings Buys New 1.7% Position in SLM; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $883.82 million. It operates in five divisions: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,252 activity. $171,252 worth of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares were bought by Vogt Mark A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 0.36% more from 5.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 320,671 are held by Morgan Stanley. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,371 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 24,301 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) for 1,250 shares. 101,842 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Creative Planning holds 11,150 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) for 34,871 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) for 8,237 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 251,638 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust Communications owns 0.06% invested in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) for 12,765 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 142,962 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Vestor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,859 shares.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $110.92M for 7.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% negative EPS growth.

