Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to pay $0.26 on Oct 18, 2019; Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Shorts Down By 4.42%

Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. NLNK’s SI was 2.97M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 3.10M shares previously. With 371,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s short sellers to cover NLNK’s short positions. The SI to Newlink Genetics Corporation’s float is 10.31%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 465,983 shares traded or 24.29% up from the average. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has declined 52.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 01/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Matthew L. Sherman, M.D. to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 21/03/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Chad a. Johnson to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Review of Clinical Programs; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 03/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Republic Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBCAA) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Republic Bancorp Inc’s current price of $42.55 translates into 0.62% yield. Republic Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 11,620 shares traded. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has declined 2.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Net Income; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32; 05/03/2018 Republic Bank Opens Banking Center in Crestview Hills; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 16/05/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky Declares Dividend of 24.2c; 23/04/2018 – Valley Republic Bancorp – First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Limestone Bank to acquire four bank branches from local competitor – Louisville Business First” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jim Kirkpatrick Promoted to Florida Market President And David Feaster Elected to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. Increases Its Common Stock Cash Dividends for the 20th Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $890.94 million. It operates in five divisions: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 0.36% more from 5.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Limited Liability invested 0.25% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Sei Investments invested in 1,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 73,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Hillsdale Inv Management accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 75,857 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 10 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 465,060 shares. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 85,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,252 activity. 3,500 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares with value of $171,252 were bought by Vogt Mark A.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $57.09 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold NewLink Genetics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.32 million shares or 2.55% less from 12.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 40,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 1,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 1,485 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) for 10,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,933 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 8,841 shares. Amer International Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 18,562 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 2,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 628,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 1,670 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 671,075 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd owns 12,626 shares. 39 were reported by Grp Inc One Trading L P. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK).

More notable recent NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neptune Wellness Solutions and NewLink Genetics among healthcare gainers; Veru and Adverum Biotechnologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.27; Charles J. Link Jr, MD to retire as CEO and Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.