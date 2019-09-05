Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to pay $0.26 on Oct 18, 2019; Boston Beer Co Has 1.08 Sentiment

Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 99 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 92 trimmed and sold holdings in Boston Beer Co Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.47 million shares, down from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Boston Beer Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 38.

Republic Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBCAA) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Republic Bancorp Inc’s current price of $41.12 translates into 0.64% yield. Republic Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 6,798 shares traded. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has declined 2.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 05/03/2018 Republic Bank Opens Banking Center in Crestview Hills; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $67.7 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Republic Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBCAA); 23/04/2018 – Valley Republic Bancorp – First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 42.9 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News Today: September 3rd, 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Real estate tycoon Sam Zell slams WeWork: ‘Every single company in this space has gone broke’ – CNBC” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 9% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for 31,804 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 11,336 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.26% invested in the company for 20,929 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 872 shares.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47 million for 39.02 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $405.78. About 185,610 shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M

More notable recent Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Limestone Bank to acquire four bank branches from local competitor – Louisville Business First” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Republic Bank elects a new director – Louisville Business First” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. Increases Its Common Stock Cash Dividends for the 20th Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $861.33 million. It operates in five divisions: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,252 activity. $171,252 worth of stock was bought by Vogt Mark A on Wednesday, May 8.